27
Nov

South Africa was ranked as the 17th most-watched country for travel

South Africa was ranked as the 17th most-watched country for travel on TikTok out of 193 countries in 2021.

South Africa received more views (40m) than both Greece (37.8m) and Turkey (37.6m).

Source: Eighty20

 

