South African Chelsea Flower Show exhibit back after 4 year absence

South African Flora Returns to RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2024

South Africa’s flora is poised to reclaim its spotlight at the esteemed RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London following a four-year hiatus. Opening its doors to the public on 21 May 2024, this exhibit continues the nation’s storied presence at the renowned flower show, boasting a legacy dating back to 1976 and an impressive tally of 37 gold medals earned over 43 years.

When the sponsor of three decades (1989 – 2019) withdrew their support, a private sector-led team stepped forward to ensure South Africa’s representation, spearheaded by Leon Kluge, an acclaimed horticulturist and landscape designer with numerous international floral exposition awards to his name, along with horticultural specialist Keith Kirsten, conservationist Michael Lutzeyer, and Marinda Nel. A transformative contribution from the Rupert Nature Foundation has secured the future of the project.

For more information contact Marinda Nel email her at msnel0663@gmail.com