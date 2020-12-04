South African Entrepreneurs Issue Call for Africa’s Next Generation of Tech Entrepreneurs

02 December 2020, Johannesburg:// In a nod to Global Entrepreneurship Month, South African social entrepreneurs, Arthur Wade Anderson and Craig Clutty are launching a programme dedicated to empowering the continent’s up-and-coming tech entrepreneurs.

The duo is calling South African youths from all backgrounds and who have excelled at STEM subjects, to enrol for a certified Fourth Industrial Revolution programme at Forge Academy in Fourways.

Between them, Arthur and Craig have co-founded and launched more than half a dozen successful businesses and startups. Their latest successful venture, Forge Academy, empowers youths and students for work and business in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Forge Academy is an education facility of the highest standard, with the highest reputation, answering to the highest call.

Modelled on the Finnish pedagogy of education that equips youths to actively participate and perform in economies built on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, this is an opportunity for everyone to join hands and get ready for the future.

Arthur and Craig’s vision is to become Africa’s number one fully inclusive Fourth Industrial Revolution lab and innovation hub. Following the opening of the Forge Academy in South Africa in January 2021, they plan to launch the next one in Kenya.

“Our passion is to train, upskill and educate throughout Southern Africa by delivering a quality and effective education. This is also the first phase of our journey to becoming an accredited world-class African tertiary institution that is focused on equipping African youths for the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” says Arthur.

“Through this venture we invest in individuals, aligning them to their purpose, providing an education of the highest quality and transferring skills that will make them exceptional in the world,” says Craig.

As serial entrepreneurs, Arthur and Craig have decades of experience between them and are passionate about mentoring up-and-coming entrepreneurs.