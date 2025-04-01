South African ‘Gees’ and an incredible turnaround story

Written by Seth Thorne of BusinessTech and paraphrased by myself, full article appears in the conclusion

Known for its lagoon, lush forests, and Knysna Heads, the popular Western Cape town has grappled with service delivery and governance woes, which have severely impacted its 100,000 residents.

Knysna has experienced numerous well-reported challenges, such as raw sewage spills, water shortages, and a diagnostic report from the Western Cape government outlining the shortcomings in service delivery.

“We recognise that our municipality faces critical challenges, some of which have persisted for too long. The municipality’s residents expect and deserve better,” said new mayor Thando Matika.

Frustrated by this decline yet optimistic about the town’s future, concerned citizens have formed non-profit groups aimed at restoring and propelling the “jewel of the Garden Route.”

Prominent groups that are helping achieve a turnaround include the Knysna Infrastructure Group (KIG) and Revive Knysna.

The KIG is a community-driven initiative that collaborates with and supports the municipality in addressing critical infrastructure issues like water, sewage, and roads.

Revive Knysna is a non-profit organisation of volunteers “passionate about reviving and beautifying Knysna, keeping it looking clean, green and beautiful.”

Speaking to BusinessTech, KIG co-founder Eugene Vermaak said, “It doesn’t help to criticise and stand on the sidelines. The best coach is always on the sideline”.

Vermaak said they believe in getting involved in resolving the problems, taking action, and doing things for their community.

He believes that success stories from private-public partnerships and volunteer work can “serve as a model for the rest of South Africa.”

They raised funds before the holiday season to patch the worst potholes, with an initial quote of R80,000, and then around R160,000 reasonably quickly.

Vermaak said municipal funding and the pace of its release are insufficient to address the town’s pressing R3.5 billion infrastructure needs.

The 2024/25 Knysna Council budget allocates just R52.8 million for repairs, with R46.4 million for infrastructure services.

“Our role is not to take over the work they do. We will hold the council accountable, but will support them. That is what a public-private partnership is,” said Vermaak. “We don’t particularly care who is on the council, who has been voted in, what the coalition is. We’re apolitical,” Vermaak asserted, and we’re very fortunate because in general, we’ve got excellent technical staff in the council.”

In 2024, KIG focused heavily on water security and the sewage wastewater treatment plant, given the well-reported dire straits of the town’s water and sanitation infrastructure.

After a joint assessment with a private company, Regional Wastewater (RWW), they found that over R3 million was needed to restore operations.

Despite promised provincial and municipal funding not arriving, RWW sent ten engineers, and KIG raised R500,000 from local donations to restore basic functionality.

KIG launched a campaign for 1,000 residents to donate R100 monthly to ensure sustainable funding, supporting the engineer’s role and key projects. Currently, 401 members contribute between R50 and R200.

Looking ahead, Vermaak envisions Knysna as a model for apolitical, community-driven action, demonstrating how towns can thrive through shared ownership and collaboration with local authorities.

If structures remain in place, he aims for Knysna to inspire others across South Africa within 18 to 24 months.

