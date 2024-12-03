South African initiative receives global recognition

We Won the Global Alliance World Public Relations & Communication Award in the ESG Category!

The winners of the prestigious Global Alliance World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2024 were unveiled earlier this week during the World Public Relations Forum in Bali, Indonesia.

This year’s awards program attracted over 100 entries from across the globe, with 19 exceptional campaigns and initiatives emerging victorious in their respective categories. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising renowned industry experts and communicators worldwide.

Re.Bag.Re.Use was the only winner from Africa—a proudly South African initiative—taking home the top honour in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Category.

Justin Green, Global Alliance President and CEO, shared, “The ESG category celebrates initiatives that go beyond words to deliver meaningful, sustainable change. This year’s winner, Re.Bag.Re.Use, exemplifies the power of innovative public relations to address pressing global challenges. By repurposing waste into functional products, they are not only reducing environmental footprints but also driving economic empowerment within their community. Re.Bag.Re.Use stands out as a shining example of innovation, purpose, and impact. A project with a global impact, truly deserves world recognition.”

Re.Bag.Re.Use founder, Regine le Roux, added, “We’re so humbled, thrilled, and incredibly grateful to every single person and organisation who has contributed—and continues to contribute—to this beautiful initiative. Who would have thought that a simple hobby, an experiment, and a single empty bread bag would snowball into this remarkable, globally recognised initiative?”

About Re.Bag.Re.Us

Re.Bag.Re.Use is a community-driven initiative that repurposes discarded bread bags into handcrafted, multifunctional items. Launched in Hout Bay, Cape Town, the project empowers local women by providing them with skills and income opportunities, while promoting environmental sustainability. Each product tells a story of social upliftment, with a portion of the proceeds supporting local charities, including the Neighbourhood Old Age Home (NOAH) and the SPCA. Re.Bag.Re.Use is transforming waste into opportunity, one stitch at a time.