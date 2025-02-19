SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
19
Feb

South African Junior Closed Chess Championship 2025: A Battle of the Nation’s Top Junior Minds

Raynier Claassen (Western Cape) – Current Under 14 Open African (Image: Flashlight Pictures)

Somerset West, Western Cape, South Africa – The South African Junior Closed Chess  Championship 2025 (SAJCCC 2025), one of the most prestigious events on the national chess calendar, will take place from 31 March to 5 April 2025 at Hottentots Holland High School in  Somerset West, Western Cape. Organized by Western Cape Chess under the auspices of Chess  South Africa, this chess tournament will bring together 720 of the country’s top junior players from Under 8 to Under 20 from different backgrounds, competing in both open and female sections.

The SAJCCC 2025 serves as a qualifying event for junior players to represent South Africa in international tournaments like the World Youth, African Youth, and more. Every participant has earned their spot through a rigorous selection process that includes Grand Prix rankings,  ratings, and a qualifying tournament. Over nine rounds of classical chess, these young chess talents will showcase their skills and determination in pursuit of national glory during the six days of intense competition.

Adding to the prestige of the event, various dignitaries will attend both the opening and closing ceremonies. His presence highlights the growing importance of chess as a tool for developing critical thinking, discipline, and strategic planning skills among South Africa’s youth.

Helen Rautenbach (Gauteng) – Reigning Under 14 Girls South African and African Champion. (Image: Flashlight Pictures)

Sponsorship Opportunities 

Individual and corporate sponsorships for the South African Junior Closed Chess  Championship will help cover tournament entry fees for underprivileged players who would otherwise be unable to participate. Sponsorship contributions will also go toward subsidizing  Chess SA subscriptions, ensuring that talented young players from disadvantaged backgrounds have the opportunity to grow and compete at the highest level.

By supporting this initiative, sponsors will play a vital role in developing the next generation of chess champions and contributing to the revitalization of Chess South Africa. This partnership fosters a more inclusive and thriving chess community, where all players have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Spotlight on Rising Stars 

Among the many talented players set to compete are some of South Africa’s most promising  junior stars:

  • Raynier Claassen (Western Cape) – Current Under 14 Open African Champion.
  • Helen Rautenbach (Gauteng) – Reigning Under 14 Girls South African and African  Champion.
  • Amahle Zenzile (Western Cape) – Current under 16 Girls South African Champion.
  • Imkhitha Joya (Western Cape) – A rising star in the Under 14 Girls category, known for her incredible talent and determination. Both Imkhitha and Amahle were invited to represent South Africa at the 2024 World Youth Chess Championship, but financial challenges prevented their participation.
  • Caleb Levitan – The number one ranked player, who at just 15 years old, will also be  taking part in the competition.
  • Chisomo Bashoma – The recently crowned Woman FIDE Master, who will also be competing, adding further excitement to the event.
Chess champions Imkhitha Joya and Amahle Zenzile (Image: Flashlight Pictures)

Excitement and Anticipation 

Aldo Pekeur, President of Chess South Africa, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming  championship:

“The South African Junior Closed Chess Championship is a cornerstone of our efforts to develop the next generation of chess champions. We are thrilled to host this event in Somerset West and  look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and determination of our junior players.”

Contact Information

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Aldo Pekeur

President, Chess South Africa

Email: president@wc-chess-assoc.co.za

Join us as we celebrate the future of South African chess and cheer on the nation’s top junior players as they vie for glory and the chance to represent their country on the international stage.

Related Posts

February 19, 2025

Sustainable Water solution for two schools in Witbank, Emalahleni

, 0
February 19, 2025

Overcoming logistical hurdles to feed vulnerable communities: A case study by SA Harvest, DSV, and CHEP unite to deliver surplus produce across the Eastern Cape

0
February 19, 2025

How kindness impacts society

, 0