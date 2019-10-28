South African NGO receives global recognition from the Million Lives Club

Partners for Possibility, a South African NGO that connects business people with Principals in under-resources schools with the intention of improving the functionality of the school as a place of learning has been selected as an official Voyager member of the Million Lives Club (MLC), a global initiative that celebrates innovators and social entrepreneurs who are scaling impact in improving the lives of many.

Link: https://millionlivesclub.org/

We are humbled by this latest validation of the PfP programme as an innovative, creative solution that has, and continues to have a transformative impact on the lives of our participants and their respective communities.

The MLC recognises the importance of a customer-centric focus in global development and believes that collectively highlighting social innovators that have reached transformative numbers of clients will act as a powerful platform to encourage the uptake and scaling of innovations for global good, everywhere.

The club seeks to nurture innovation ecosystems by recognising innovators and social entrepreneurs whose innovations have scaled to serve 1 million customers, or are rapidly approaching this milestone.

It is an initiative inspired by members of the International Development Innovation Alliance (IDIA) and supported by a growing partnership of leading development organisations.

Below is a link to our press release, please share with your network:

https://www.pfp4sa.org/pfp-news/media-releases/2-uncategorised/1273-million-lives-club

Dorcas Dube

Marketing and Communications Manager

Tel: 011 259 4029

Cell: 076 766 2326