South African NPO Scoops a Prestigious International Award

25 January 2023, Johannesburg – Khulisa Social Solutions, a non-profit organisation (NPO) with over 25 years of empowering underprivileged South Africans to unlock their potential, has won the prominent Corporate LiveWire ‘Youth Support NPO of the Year’ award for 2022/2023.

According to Lesley Ann van Selm, Managing Director of Khulisa, “This recognition demonstrates the impact that Khulisa has had on South Africans since its inception, and is a tremendous icebreaker for the amazing work that we are excited to continue in 2023.”

Last year, Khulisa was selected as a finalist under the International Peace Awards category for the best work in addressing poverty and homelessness, peace-making interventions, and youth empowerment interventions in marginalised communities.

Khulisa contended with 30,000 other nominees who were submitted from over 30 countries across the globe. Furthermore, a judging panel comprised of entrepreneurs, legal professionals, and consultants carefully appraised and selected the winners across various award categories.

“We would like to dedicate this award and our other recent recognitions to our stakeholders including other fellow not-for-profit organisations, community members, our funders, and partners,” concludes van Selm.

About us

Khulisa Social Solutions is a non-profit company that helps vulnerable children, youth and communities unlock their potential and develop skills toward a sustainable future.

It operates nationally, employs over 180 staff through 16 offices, and works in approximately 150 communities in collaboration with 350 NGO partners, impacting the lives of close to 200,000 people per annum.

Khulisa partners with national and local government departments, schools, correctional facilities, community leaders, corporates, thought leaders, academic institutions, and private companies. Khulisa’s internationally acclaimed and locally rewarded best practice programs deliver positive and measurable impact with the main focus on youth and community development.

