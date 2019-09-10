South African NPO wins global Climate Action Award

2 September 2019: Cape Town based environmental organisation, I AM WATER, has won the prestigious Beyond Sport “Sport for Climate Action Collective Impact Award”, supported by the Swedish Postcode Foundation, for sharing ocean conservation and snorkelling experiences with thousands of students in South Africa. Beyond Sport announced the inaugural winners of their Collective Impact Awards, a brand new initiative designed to drive collaboration between organizations using sport to achieve the UN Global Goals, in New York on 23 August, 2019.

I AM WATER founder and CEO, Hanli Prinsloo, is thrilled that their efforts are being recognised: “We are wired to protect what we love, and it is so impactful to educate the youth in marine conservation through transformational ocean experiences.

“We take learners on our two-day Ocean Guardians snorkelling workshops to spark a connection and love for the sea and its creatures, inspiring participants to be more conservation-minded and to want to take care of the oceans.”

About the Award

The Sport for Climate Action Collective Impact Award – Supported by the Swedish Postcode Foundation is for any non-profit, team, league, governing body, or corporation using sport to address climate change, reduce emissions, and advocate for sustainable policy across the world.

In addition to following Beyond Sport’s Five Basic Principles, the entry must show that it is contributing toward one or more of the targeted outcomes for Global Goal #13 – Climate Action:

Improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning.

Integrate climate change measures into policies, strategies and planning.

Since 2010, I AM WATER has provided global opportunities to engage and educate ocean-users with the world beneath the waves, in order to help more people understand their personal role and responsibility in protecting the planet.

Why target South Africa? · Less than 16% of youth in South Africa’s disadvantaged communities have ever worn a mask and snorkel before. · More than 1/3 can walk to the ocean but less than 36% can swim.

