South African on a conservation mission

Paul Gardiner to Launch Natural Born Runners Exclusively on YouTube During COP16, Aiming to Inspire Youth with Global Conservation and Rewilding Stories

Conservationist and eco-tourism expert Paul Gardiner is set to launch his new documentary series, Natural Born Runners, exclusively on YouTube during the pivotal COP16 summit. Timed perfectly with the global event’s theme of “Peace with Nature,” this six-part series seeks to inspire a younger generation to connect with the planet, champion rewilding, and drive conservation efforts worldwide.

Paul Gardiner running in Antarctica

The series, uniquely aligned with COP16’s mission to implement the Biodiversity Plan, showcases Gardiner’s hands-on experience with some of the world’s most significant rewilding and eco-tourism initiatives. With more than three decades of expertise, Gardiner is leveraging YouTube to engage younger audiences, who will be crucial in shaping the future of conservation.

Born into a family that pioneered rewilding, Gardiner’s conservation work is deeply personal. His father was a visionary who transformed Shamwari Game Reserve in South Africa’s Eastern Cape into one of the world’s leading conservation success stories, reintroducing lions, rhinos, and elephants into their native habitat. Following in these footsteps, Gardiner has dedicated his life to advancing global rewilding projects and protecting biodiversity.

Natural Born Runners takes viewers on an inspiring journey across the globe. The series begins with Gardiner retracing his father’s pioneering rewilding efforts in the Eastern Cape. It then moves to other ground-breaking initiatives, including Scotland’s Alladale Wilderness Reserve and the inspiring restoration of the American bison in North America. These stories offer a unique glimpse into the powerful intersection of nature, conservation, and running in wild, untamed landscapes.

In a standout episode, Gardiner participates in Run Richmond 16.19, a race founded by Oscar-nominated actor and activist Djimon Hounsou (Amistad, Gladiator). The episode explores Hounsou’s vision of honouring African American history while celebrating community and conservation and includes a compelling interview where the two discuss community-led conservation efforts in Africa.

Joining Gardiner on this journey is Christian Antoine, an aspiring wildlife filmmaker with a developing passion for conservation—and the comic relief of the series. Antoine’s approach to engaging younger audiences blends fun with learning, which he calls “edutainment.”

“Young people are bombarded with content, so you’ve got to make it entertaining if you want them to pay attention,” says Antoine. “I’m all about bringing an element of fun to the show while making sure the audience walks away having learned something meaningful. That’s the balance we’re striking in Natural Born Runners.”

Together, Gardiner and Antoine embark on extraordinary adventures, including an ultra-marathon in Antarctica, highlighting critical conservation efforts on the world’s seventh continent.

“Launching Natural Born Runners on YouTube is a deliberate choice. We need to inspire the youth to take ownership of the planet’s future, and YouTube is where they engage,” says Gardiner. “The series aligns perfectly with COP16’s messages. If we’re going to make peace with nature, the next generation needs to be at the forefront.”

Watch the Trailer

Download High Res image

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Gardiner

Email: Paul.Gardiner@MantisCollection.com