19
Oct

South African Podcast Wins Jackson Wild Award and Reveals the Secrets of the Okavango Delta

 

A riveting, eight-part documentary podcast, featuring South Africa’s Wild Bird Trust founder and zoologist, Dr. Steve Boyes, entitled ‘Guardians of the River’ has won a Jackson Wild Award in the Podcast Category, after recently winning Best Narrative Nonfiction Podcast Award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

 

The submissions included over 750 entries from more than 30 countries. The podcast is narrated by the ever-enthusiastic Cat Jaffee from House of Pod who leads listeners through some of the most unexplored regions of Angola and Botswana along the Okavango River as she unpacks the science and intricacies behind the geopolitcs.

 

https://www.wildbirdtrust.com/guardians-of-the-river

