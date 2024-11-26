South African schools targeted for pit latrine eradication in bid to improve sanitation – Dis-Chem partners with SOS to work towards eradicating pit latrines

South African schools targeted for pit latrine eradication in bid to improve sanitation

Johannesburg, 21 November 2024 — Illegal pit latrines remain a blight on society. After 30 years of democracy and despite many efforts to improve infrastructure, over 3,398 schools in South Africa still rely on pit latrines as their primary sanitation facilities.

To address this desperate situation, Dis-Chem, as part of its #ABetterTomorrowStartsHere initiative, a legacy from the Springbok win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament, has partnered with Save Our Schools (SOS NPO), a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in South Africa’s underserved communities. SOS NOP’s PITSTOP! EradicaTOUR project aims to eradicate the life-threatening conditions of illegal pit latrines

It seeks to eliminate the widespread use of illegal pit latrines in schools, a critical health and safety issue that has resulted in countless tragic deaths among young children, and to improve health, sanitation, and sustainability. These unsafe, often poorly maintained structures, present significant risks, particularly for young children, with numerous reports of fatalities due to children falling into open latrines and drowning in raw sewage. In addition, around 21 million South Africans lack access to basic sanitation, worsening public health challenges.

“While the philosophy of better health is core to Dis-Chem, it is not limited to access to healthcare. It means providing children with the basic hygiene and sanitation they need to grow up healthy and safe. We know that the Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being is deeply tied to the availability of clean water and proper sanitation, which is why we are so passionate about this project,” said Rui Morais, Dis-Chem CEO.

The Pitstop EradicaTOUR Project aims to address this pressing issue by providing safe, sustainable, and portable sanitation solutions. Through this partnership, SOS NPO introduced WASH Hubs – containerised sanitation units that include separate toilet cubicles for boys and girls, integrated handwashing facilities, and water recycling systems. The WASH Hubs are designed to be transportable, making them ideal for installation in schools where infrastructure is inadequate or non-existent.

The WASH Hub system uses a circular economy model to maximise limited resources, ensuring that the solution is not only impactful today but sustainable for the future. Water used for handwashing is recycled to flush liquid waste, which is then safely channeled into underground pipes that feed local food gardens, where it acts as a natural fertiliser, helping crops grow. The solid waste is contained, dried, and processed into fertiliser, with the potential to be turned into biochar – a sustainable energy source that can be used for heating and cooking without any unpleasant odours.

Beyond the physical infrastructure, the project also aims to promote education around handwashing with soap – an essential practice for preventing the spread of disease. In many underserved communities, basic handwashing habits are not taught or reinforced. By integrating education into the delivery of WASH Hub facilities, the project encourages young learners to embrace proper hygiene routines from an early age.

“Appropriate and safe sanitation facilities and sanitation infrastructure, including the construction of safe toilet facilities, handwashing stations, and educational initiatives transforms educational spaces and enriches lives. Too many children are faced with the indignity and danger of using pit latrines and other unsafe sanitation facilities in our schools. Apart from the very real danger of children falling into illegal pit latrines and drowning in sewage, pit latrines pose a health issue, so it is critical to eliminate them. Through our partnership with Dis-Chem, there is synergy to support these underserved communities to improve health, sanitation and wellbeing,” added Shelley Humphreys, CEO and Founder of SOS NPO.

This approach not only improves hygiene and sanitation but also supports food security, renewable energy, and job creation, all while teaching children the importance of proper handwashing and hygiene practices.

‘The partnership with SOS NPO means we can address these critical needs. By working together, we are not only improving access to sanitation for vulnerable children but also ensuring that their environments support their well-being and development. This collaboration underscores the power of partnerships and the collective impact of aligning our efforts towards common goals. Together we are helping to create healthier, more resilient communities where more children have the opportunity to thrive,’ concluded Morais.

