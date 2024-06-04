SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
05
Jun

South African Student wins big at the prestigious Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024

Promising South African filmmaker Raheem Razak, was one of six winners of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards which were hosted in Los Angeles yesterday evening. In a glittering event that celebrated some of the best and brightest talent in the world, Razak’s Anguish; a piece about a son taking care of his zombie mother during a zombie apocalypse was chosen as one the most outstanding submissions.

“I cannot begin to express how honoured I am to win this award. This film was a labour of love, and it is truly special to be recognised by Sony and Creo for my work. It feels amazing to represent my country South Africa, and I hope my career will go from strength to strength from here,” says Razak, who is currently a student at South Africa’s premier film school, AFDA.

Established by Creo, an organisation that helps amplify the voices of young creatives across the globe, the awards provide a gateway for the development of exceptional cinematic talent and champions filmmakers with an original perspective on storytelling. The awards are sponsored by Sony.

June 5, 2024

