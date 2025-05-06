South African train ranks fourth among world’s best luxury rail trips

South Africa’s Rovos Rail ranks as the fourth-best luxury train journey worldwide in 2025, showcasing the country’s rich heritage.

The global luxury travel market is steaming ahead, set to reach a jaw-dropping R7.4 trillion by 2028. But the days of luxury being defined by gold taps and marble lobbies are fading fast and being replaced by trains.

Today’s elite travellers crave something different: cultural immersion, adventure, and sustainability now trump old-school opulence.

LUXURY TRAINS AND SLOW TRAVEL

This shift has fueled a renaissance in slow travel, with luxury train journeys taking centre stage.

A recent study by Japan Rail Pass has crunched the numbers-TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, and global search volumes-to reveal the world’s most sought-after luxury train rides for 2025.

South Africa’s own Rovos Rail is hot on its heels, ranked fourth globally with a score of 8.55 out of 10

By Precious Simpasa in Lifestyle