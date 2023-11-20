“South African Youth Champion, Nongcebo Buthelezi, Takes a Bold Stand Against Illiteracy as 2023 WLF Youth Ambassador”

In a powerful stance against the pervasive illiteracy crisis in South Africa, Nongcebo Buthelezi, an inspiring youth leader, has assumed the role of the 2023 Youth Ambassador for the World Literacy Foundation (WLF). Nongcebo’s dedication addresses one of the nation’s most pressing challenges – illiteracy, especially among underprivileged children.

A recent report by the World Literacy Foundation, published in April 2023, reveals that an alarming 3 million South Africans struggle with basic literacy skills, unable to read, write, or perform basic mathematics. The economic impact of this crisis is staggering, costing the nation a significant R119.03 billion ([source](https://mg.co.za/education/2023-04-04-illiteracy-costs-south-africas-economy-r119-billion-report-says/)).

However, Nongcebo Buthelezi brings a unique perspective to the fight against illiteracy. As part of her commitment to tackle this crisis head-on, Nongcebo has launched the philanthropic initiative, “Book Bytes: Tales That Spark.” The mission of this endeavor is to provide free reading materials to underprivileged children, aiming to ignite the flame of curiosity and learning in young minds, effectively breaking the cycle of illiteracy.

A recent fundraising drive orchestrated by Nongcebo on behalf of the WLF saw resounding success, raising close to R1000 to support literacy initiatives. This achievement not only underscores the unwavering dedication of the local community but also amplifies the collective commitment to bringing about positive change.

In addition to serving as the 2023 World Literacy Foundation Youth Ambassador, Nongcebo Buthelezi has been recognized as the Ambassador of the Month in the October 2023 WLF newsletter. This acknowledgment highlights the significant impact of Nongcebo’s efforts in mobilizing grassroots movements to combat illiteracy.

Inspired by this journey, Nongcebo has ventured into the realm of literature, set to release a debut anthology titled “Women of the Rainbow Nation: A Kaleidoscope of Narratives” in December 2023. This creative endeavor adds a personal touch to Nongcebo’s multifaceted approach in contributing to the ongoing dialogue on literacy and empowerment.

In a nation where the consequences of illiteracy reverberate through generations, Nongcebo Buthelezi, as the 2023 WLF Youth Ambassador, stands as a beacon of hope. Through initiatives like “Book Bytes” and the forthcoming anthology, Nongcebo invites others to join the mission towards a more literate and empowered South Africa.

Contact: nssbmcnamarabold@yahoo.com <nssbmcnamarabold@yahoo.com>