South Africans more optimistic about the future & less concerned about race

The South African Institute of Race Relations published a report on 12/11 #WhatSACanBe: Hope, Opportunity, Unity, and Common Ground There were many findings based on a lengthy survey questionnaire. Full report here here
I’m going to highlight FOUR
53% believe race relations have improved since 1994
63% have not experienced any form of racism over the past 5 years
Of 18 top priorities for Government:
Job creation 1st Racism 15th
GBV 2nd Other 16th
Crime 3rd Gender and Racial Inequality 17th
Corruption 4th Land Reform 18th
48% think SA will be better five years from now than to-day
It’s some politicians and some in the media who focus on race, often to cover up for incompetence and laziness
Courtesy of IIR (irr.org.za) Council (council.co.za)