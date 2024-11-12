SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
South Africans more optimistic about the future & less concerned about race

The South African Institute of Race Relations published a report on 12/11 #WhatSACanBe: Hope, Opportunity, Unity, and Common Ground There were many findings based on a lengthy survey questionnaire. Full report here here

I’m going to highlight FOUR

53% believe race relations have improved since 1994

63% have not experienced any form of racism over the past 5 years

Of 18 top priorities for Government:

Job creation 1st                     Racism 15th

GBV  2nd                                 Other 16th

Crime 3rd                                Gender and Racial Inequality 17th

Corruption 4th                       Land Reform 18th

48% think SA will be better five years from now than to-day

It’s some politicians and some in the media who focus on race, often to cover up for incompetence and laziness

Courtesy of IIR (irr.org.za) Council (council.co.za)

 

 

