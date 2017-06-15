South Africa’s eco-heroes honoured at 2017 Eco-Logic Awards

South Africa’s eco-heroes

This year’s Eco-Logic Awards, hosted by The Enviropaedia, was a celebration of the visionaries and innovators who are finding solutions to our most pressing environmental challenges. The Awards took place at the CSIR in Tshwane last night and honoured individuals and organisations who are contributing to a sustainable future. Pictured above is Charne Blignaut, winner of the Eco-Youth Award in her upcycled outfit made from instant cappucino packets and soda can tabs at the glamorous event, which was a highlight of Sustainability Week.

In his opening address, Enviropaedia editor and host of the event, David Parry-Davies said, “For those who will be accepting these awards tonight, you are our very own eco-heroes who look at the environmental challenges in our world as opportunities to pioneer solutions and achieve sustainable growth. Your contributions are of paramount importance in developing the green economy and green jobs in our country and we honour you with this token of our appreciation.”

Guests came dressed in their gorgeously green attire. The best dressed was Dr Michelle Henley Head Researcher at Elephants Alive! and Craig Spencer, Founder of Black Mamba’s Anti-Poaching Unit who won luxury safari holidays at White Elephant Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal.

Each award winner was honoured on stage for their remarkable efforts as eco-logical individuals and organisations.

The Gold award winners for each category included:

“I feel so honoured that my hard work has been acknowledged and celebrated; I hope to inspire other young people to take action in protecting our eco-systems. Together, we can make a difference and positively influence our future,” says Charne Blignaut of CB Scientific and winner of the Eco-Youth Award.

“The calibre of winners is truly impressive, from the interactive water saving mission of Water Explorer who won the gold award in the Water Conservation category, to the incredible innovation of Solar Veranda, winner of the Eco-Innovation Award; they have all inspired us,” concludes Parry-Davies.

