South Africa’s most favourite bottled water brand, aQuellé – By Gerda Potgieter

By Gerda Potgieter

South Africa’s most favourite bottled water brand, aQuellé, was awarded again for its excellence and innovative approach.

The renowned bottled water brand aQuellé has been honoured with the Energy Storage Project of the Year award by Enlit Africa! This prestigious recognition joins aQuellé’s outstanding collection of accolades for excellence and innovation.

Some of the awards aQuelle won over the years for innovation and excellence, include the Zenith Global 17th Global Drinks Award in the ‘Best new brand or brand extension’ for ViV (2021); The Institute for Packaging SA (IPSA) Gold Pack Awards (2022); South Africa’s most-loved bottled water drink (2024) … and now, Enlit’s Energy storage project of the year (2025).

Its new impressive solar installation spans 28,000 m², generating up to 6.2 MWh—enough energy to power about 1,000 homes in South Africa. This initiative at aQuellé’s newest bottling facility in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, also helps reduce CO2 emissions by 131 tons each month, equivalent to planting approximately 3,803 trees. This project makes a positive contribution to the environment while delivering high-quality water.

Founded in 1997, aQuellé is sourced from natural underground springs in KwaZulu-Natal. Each year, aQuellé passionately joins the World Diabetes Day cause, dedicated to raising awareness about the profound and growing impact of diabetes on global health. This initiative symbolises a collective strength, as the team confront the escalating challenges posed by this life-altering condition that affects countless individuals and families. By rallying around this cause, the aQuellé team strives to illuminate the critical issues intertwined with diabetes, fostering a deeper understanding of its potentially devastating effects that affect millions of lives worldwide.

Through initiatives like this, aQuellé not only showcases its unwavering commitment to the fight against diabetes but also inspires others to join in with meaningful action, creating a ripple effect of hope and awareness in the community.

aQuellé leads significant clean-up campaigns across South Africa, collaborating closely with local authorities and actively engaging communities to promote the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment. This initiative is ongoing, with over a hundred clean-up events already completed in all provinces of the country. Renowned for its heartfelt community outreach initiatives, the brand steps up during natural disasters and crucial times of need, providing essential relief and support.

Additionally, aQuellé stands as the key contributor to the bi-annual KwaSizabantu Youth Conference, with the inaugural event for this year planned to take place from July 3 to 9 at the Mission’s mission station. The brand’s legendary community upliftment programs leave an indelible mark, fostering positive change and transforming lives across the regions it touches.