South Africa’s most loved bottled water, aQuellé, was recently awarded for its community upliftment program – By Gerda Potgieter

By Gerda Potgieter

Amidst negative news, there are positive stories of organisations making a difference. Recently, aQuellé, a well-known bottled water brand, was recognised at the KZN Top Business Awards, winning in the Community Upliftment category for its dedication to enhancing lives in KwaZulu-Natal. This award, supported by Standard Bank and the Women of Africa Group, reflects business growth and community development.

aQuellé was also nominated and earned recognition for its renewable energy initiatives, with a solar project reducing CO2 emissions by 131 tonnes per month—equivalent to planting approximately 3,803 trees. This solar project earned them a prestigious award in June of this year, with the Energy Storage Project of the Year award from Enlit Africa. Additionally, it was voted South Africa’s Most-Loved Bottled Water in 2024, a recognition that signifies its commitment to ethical practices and community engagement.

The company actively supports communities through outreach programs, providing aid during crises, such as the 2022 floods. This includes distributing water tanks to communities that lack access to clean and safe water, organising clean-ups in collaboration with authorities nationwide, and financially supporting youth and skills development programs. Additionally, the company supports local businesses and sports events. They also support the Diabetes awareness campaign, which creates awareness for this growing health issue. The list goes on.

These humanitarian efforts act as crucial safety nets, providing relief and alleviating hardships for those in need. Their disaster relief programmes not only address food insecurity but also champion health and social equity, making a profound impact on people’s lives.

aQuellé director, Nico Bosman, said at the award ceremony, “We receive these awards with great thankfulness to the Lord and we give Him the honour. Since the inception of aQuellé over 25 years ago, the brand has continued to uphold its vision of uplifting and supporting communities.”

South Africa still has plenty of good stories to tell. Sharing these stories with others has a profoundly positive ripple effect on individuals, enhancing their mental and emotional well-being. Most importantly, it counteracts the negative narrative and inspires action and change. That is what SA The Good News stands for.

You can read more about aQuellé’s community upliftment projects on their website.