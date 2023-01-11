South Africa’s new vehicle sales continue to confound forecasters

Johannesburg, 9 January 2023: “The continuing growth in new vehicle sales in South Africa continues to confound forecasters. A bumper December means that the market recorded growth for the 12th consecutive month, with sales of 41 783 units which was a stunning 16.2% higher than December 2021,” commented Gary McCraw, Director of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) after studying the December sales report distributed by naamsa I The Automotive Business Council.

“We are particularly pleased that the retail sales channel was responsible for delivering 37 479 units or 89.7% of the total vehicles sold in December, which is excellent for the health of these dealers who are still recovering from the lengthy Covid-19 lockdowns. The annual aggregate sales figure of 528 963 units was not only 13.9% higher than 2021 but only 1.4% below the 2019, pre-pandemic figure of 536 612 units.

“What is amazing is that this growth was all achieved in a year in which Toyota lost approximately 70 000 units from its local production when disastrous floods in KwaZulu-Natal put its plant out of action for four months,” added McCraw.