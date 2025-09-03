SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
South Africa’s Offshoring Industry to Surge to $6.8 Billion by 2030, Creating Nearly 213,000 New Jobs

New data from Robert Walters forecasts rapid expansion as offshoring evolves into a skilled talent strategy

Offshoring is projected to generate up to $6.8 billion USD (roughly R120 billion at current exchange rates) for South Africa’s economy by 2030, according to new research released by global talent solutions partner Robert Walters. The sector is also expected to create more than 212,000 skilled jobs over the next five years, as international companies increasingly establish operations in South Africa to access professional talent.

This marks a 45% increase from today’s contribution, estimated at $4.4 billion USD (around R76 billion in current currency), and will see offshoring grow from 1.07% to 1.60% of South Africa’s GDP by the end of the decade.

