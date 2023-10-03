South Africa’s potential future created by top scholarship learners

The Ruta Sechaba Foundation invests in the brightest learners

South Africa, 21 September 2023 – The Ruta Sechaba Foundation (RSF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering South Africa’s brightest young minds, has unveiled an extraordinary vision of South Africa’s potential future created by their top scholarship learners.

Using AI technology, learners were encouraged to envisage and artistically represent their ideal South Africa using iconic landmarks across the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. The resulting visuals are testament to the boundless potential of young minds when adequately nurtured and supported.

“Empowering our learners to imagine their country’s future and bring it to life in such a tangible, thought-provoking way is a clear demonstration of the success of our ‘investing in potential’ manifesto,” says Natasha Mkhize, Executive: Strategic Relations at the Ruta Sechaba Foundation.

This project is a powerful reminder that our youth have the capability and the drive to shape the world positively. “Who says it can’t be? These are the vivid imaginings of our brightest minds, and their creations have the power to make you stop and think. This initiative underscores the importance of not just providing access to education, but also the right support and resources to help learners unlock their potential.”

The ‘investing in potential’ viewpoint rests on the foundation’s belief in the transformative power of potential and the foundation views the potential of young people as an immense force, ready to be harnessed. To maximise this potential, Ruta Sechaba provides not only educational resources and opportunities but also a holistic support programme that empower learners to make a significant impact and go on to achieve great feats beyond school.

“Access to education is just the beginning. By investing in potential, we can provide the right support and resources learners need to succeed in academics and sports. We are dedicated to empowering young people to reach their full potential, in turn, building future leaders, innovators, and changemakers who will drive progress in our communities and the world.”

The foundation has supported over 515 learners across the 66 Curro high schools in 2022 and provided scholarships to academically and athletically gifted learners from disadvantaged backgrounds. The foundation’s impact is measurable: over 90% of Grade 12 learners received university exemption, with over 100 learners completing Grade 12.

“Our commitment to equalising access to quality education cannot be overstated,” says Mkhize. “We are acutely aware of young people between the ages of 15 and 34, who are not in education or employment, are a constant reminder of the importance of our work.”

By prioritising the Sustainable Development Goal of Quality Education, Ruta Sechaba’s approach to education will create an impactful pathway that directly addresses significant global issues such as poverty, climate change, and inequality.

The scholarships are available for Grades 8 to 11 from other schools or to learners who are already attending Curro-managed schools but cannot continue due to financial hardship.

To learn more about the Ruta Sechaba Foundation, please visit rutasechaba.org

About The Ruta Sechaba Foundation (RSF)

The Ruta Sechaba Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering the brightest minds to create a brighter future for South Africa. RSF believes in fostering talent beyond economic limitations, ensuring that the brightest minds can receive a quality high school scholarship education and develop their skills to fulfil their potential. Founded in 2017, RSF has supported over 515 learners in 2022 across the 66 Curro High Schools by awarding scholarships to previously disadvantaged learners who thrive academically or in sport. Learn more about the Ruta Sechaba Foundation and join them in shaping a brighter tomorrow.

Invest in the potential of bright minds, for more information on the Ruta Sechaba Foundation, or to become a partner: rutasechaba.org