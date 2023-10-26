South Africa’s “Rainbow Runner” Keith Boyd Conquers 3,500 Kilometres in Epic Journey from Cape Town to Cairo

Cape Town, South Africa – 25 October 2023

In an extraordinary feat of human endurance and determination, Keith Boyd, affectionately known as “The Rainbow Runner,” has reached a significant milestone in his quest from Cape Town to Cairo. On July 27, 2023, Keith embarked on this remarkable 11,000-kilometer journey to break the world record set in 1998, which stands at 318 days. Today, on Day 91, he is in Northern Zambia, having completed an inspiring 3,700 kilometres. Keith’s initial goal was to reach Cairo in 280 days, and currently, it looks like he can do it in 260 days.

One of the most inspiring moments of this journey has been the quality time spent with Antoinette Sithole, the older sister of Hector Pieterson. She serves as an inspirational speaker and a moral leader within her community. Moreover, the expedition has taken the opportunity to engage with young people, particularly at schools and orphanages.

Despite the physical demands of the expedition, the Keith’s legs remain in good shape. Even the right knee, which had previously posed challenges during training, is holding up well. While the left ankle has been problematic, the team has adapted by changing shoes throughout the day, thus altering the foot strike to manage this issue effectively.

But Keith’s journey is not merely about breaking records; it’s a testament to his unwavering commitment to a noble cause. This adventure is more than a physical challenge; it’s a journey for change, a run to raise awareness for youth voter participation in South Africa.

By conquering this incredible distance, Keith is raising funds for the Rainbow Leaders Vote Education Programs, an initiative aimed at empowering South Africa’s youth through civic education. The program’s mission is to instil the knowledge and awareness necessary for young South Africans to participate actively and responsibly in the democratic process.

Keith’s dedication to this cause speaks volumes. He believes that youth voting is the key to mitigating unemployment, poverty, and inequality in South Africa. By encouraging responsible leadership through youth engagement, he hopes to create a brighter future for his nation.

Keith’s journey exemplifies the strength of the human spirit and a deep commitment to a better South Africa. His passion for promoting youth voting is inspiring, and we wholeheartedly support his mission.

As Keith’s remarkable journey continues, he carries with him the dreams and aspirations of countless young South Africans who desire a more promising future. His quest is an inspiration to all who believe in the power of determination and advocacy for positive change.

For further information and updates on Keith Boyd’s extraordinary journey, please contact:

Wendy Matthee: wendy@rainbowleaders.org.za

About Rainbow Leaders:

Rainbow Leaders is a South African NPO dedicated to enhancing youth engagement in the democratic process. Through various educational programs and initiatives, they aim to empower young people to become informed, active voters, leading to positive change in their communities and the nation. For more information, visit www.rainbowleaders.org.za