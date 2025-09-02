South Africa’s Sibusiso Kubheka becomes the first man to conquer 100km in under six hours, rewriting history at the Adidas Chasing 100 challenge.

BY Karabo Peter@Karabo_Peter_

Italy (27 August 2025) – South Africa’s very own Sibusiso Kubheka has just made history, becoming the first man to run 100 kilometres in under six hours. Yes, you read that right, one hundred kilometres. That is the equivalent of running ten back-to-back 10km races with barely a moment to breathe. Sibusiso stopped the clock at 5 hours, 59 minutes, and 20 seconds at the Adidas Chasing 100 challenge, slicing more than six minutes off the previous world record. To put it into perspective, he averaged about 3 minutes and 35 seconds per kilometre. This is a pace most of us would struggle to maintain for even one lap around the block, let alone for 100 kilometres!

The event took place on Italy’s iconic Nardò Ring, a high-speed test track better known for supercars, and now superhumans too. Starting at midnight to escape the heat, the runners raced through the night under a soft 22°C breeze, finishing just as the sun was rising. Out of the five elite athletes who started, three crossed the finish line. American Charlie Lawrence grabbed second in 6:03:47, while former record-holder Aleksandr Sorokin of Lithuania followed close behind in 6:04:10.

But the spotlight belonged to Sibusiso, who delivered a spectacular performance, and he will be remembered for years to come. The South African superstar proved that human limits are meant to be challenged and broken. For South Africa, it’s another proud sporting moment. For the running world, it’s a new benchmark. And for anyone watching, it’s pure inspiration. Sibusiso Kubheka didn’t just run a race; he ran into history.

Source: Good Things Guy