South Africa’s Special Task Force in world’s top 10 SWAT teams

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has congratulated the Special Task Force (STF) Unit for ranking ninth at the recent UAE SWAT Challenge.

This was after the Saps STF took part in the annual five-day UAE SWAT Challenge that featured 55 law enforcement agency teams from around the world.

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said: “The challenge assesses the tactical acumen, mental focus and physical endurance of law enforcement agencies from across the world and has been designed to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise and to strengthen partnerships to make communities safe.”

After five days of intense and rigorous challenges, the STF obtained ninth place with 183 points.

She said this was a vast improvement from 13th place last year, in which the team collected 82 points.

The team’s overall commander and the Component Head responsible for Specialised Operations, Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu, said the SAPS is proud of the team.

“The members’ performance is commendable, in the world we are number nine but on the African continent we are number one, so this is a big achievement.”