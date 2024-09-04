Southern Suburb schools keep wheels moving with 24-hour NGO fundraiser

The DHL Stormers joined the 24-hour VUSA Cycle Challenge, adding excitement and raising funds for the VUSA Rugby & Learning Academy. With over 800 participants pedaling non-stop, the event has raised over R1 million.

More than 800 learners, parents and school teachers pedalled for 24 hours to raise R1 million for the VUSA Rugby & Learning Academy in Langa at the fourth annual VUSA Cycle Challenge sponsored by Investec.

Bishops Diocesan College’s annual event kicked off at the Rondebosch school on August 25 at 9am to the sounds of the Bishops Junior Marimbas with the first of four Virgin Active instructor-led sessions. The non-stop action continued until 9am the following morning, with participants cycling their hearts out around the clock to support the worthy cause of supporting VUSA’s programmes which operate at four registered Early Childhood Development Centres five primary schools and a structured after-school programmes.

For the first time, learners from Western Province Preparatory School, Westerford High School, Herschel Girls, St Cyprians, Rondebosch Boys High and Rustenberg Girls High joined in pedalling for a good cause.

“VUSA provides afterschool, numeracy, literacy and coding support for children, nutrition, recreational activities and a grassroots rugby initiative which has both educational and recreational benefits for local children,” said Brendan Fogarty, VUSA’s Executive Director, who did a marathon effort of riding for 12 of the 24 hours to demonstrate his commitment and passion for the cause. “It was a tough but wonderful experience cycling the 12 hours.

Our VUSA children deserve more opportunities to develop into the full potential, and their smiling faces we see daily made the pedalling worthwhile.”

Investec has sponsored the VUSA Cycle Challenge for the past three years, and has extended its support for the Academy with an after-school maths programme for 200 children aged seven to 14.

Fogarty said he was incredibly proud of upholding the goal of raising R1-million and thanked everyone that participated, “whether they rode for 15 minutes or 1.5 hours – it is this energy and determination which makes this event a success and helps us to change the lives of the children of Langa for the forthcoming year”.

The fundraising event will benefit 1 400 youngsters from Langa in the coming months, with funds being used to build a library and a music and art centre.

About VUSA:

VUSA is a registered NPO started more than 20 years ago by Bishops Prep teacher, Brendan Fogarty, to address the lack of sport at disadvantaged schools. It began as a part- time rugby programme but as greater needs were identified, the programme developed. The root cause of the challenges that some of our youth face such as poor mental and physical health, addiction, homelessness, crime and family breakdown are often attributed to deficiencies in early childhood, leading to inactive citizens and perpetuating the poverty cycle. The VUSA programme offers children in the Langa community a safe space and access to sports, academic support in Maths and English, recreational outings, a hot daily meal and access to our caring staff (who are employed from the Langa community) who provide the children mentorship support and a safe space to learn play and grow. Former Springbok and Sharks player Sikhumbuzo Notshe was a participant of the programme.