Soweto Hosts the Launch of 10 000 Champions: A Bold Youth Empowerment Movement Begins

During Youth Month the inaugural launch of 10 000 Champions took place in Soweto, marking the beginning of a bold national movement to empower young people across the country.

This flagship initiative is aimed at developing 10 000 purpose-driven, digitally-skilled and economically active youth leaders by 2030 — starting with the first 100 champions over the next six months. Hosted in Soweto, the birthplace of many youth-led revolutions, the launch was both symbolic and strategic.

A New Generation Rising

The launch brought together young people, community leaders, facilitators, and supporters for a high-energy day of mindset development, goal setting and inspiration. From powerful keynotes and personal breakthroughs workshops, the event was a celebration of what’s possible when young people are given the right tools and the right environment.

The event opened with a moment of reflection from community partner Jeff Mamogale, who acknowledged Struggle Stalwart Joe Gqabi and the role of the Integrated Development Centre in the day’s activities. Guest speaker and author Nomvuyo Bengane delivered a powerful video message, sharing her personal story, the philosophy behind her latest book, and her commitment to supporting young people in building a better future.

One of the highlights of the day was the Board Breaking Exercise, a physical and symbolic act where participants broke through wooden boards representing their fears and limiting beliefs. Facilitated by project founder and lead coach, KK Diaz, the room erupted with energy and emotion young person smashed through their mental barriers.

The event concluded with a roadmap session titled Where To From Here, outlining the next six months of the programme, which will serve as the Proof of Concept phase. During this period, the initiative will provide structured training in purpose, mindset mastery, digital and business skills, leadership, community building, and job creation.

Gratitude and Momentum

The organisers extended deep appreciation to the Founding Champions who participated in the launch event, as well as to the team, facilitators, volunteers, and partners who made the day possible. Special thanks were given to venue partners and community leaders who contributed their time, space, refreshments and support.

“We believe young people shouldn’t have to wait any longer for change — they are the change,” said KK Diaz, founder of the initiative and CEO of A-Game Business. “This programme doesn’t hand out promises. It equips people to become the help their communities have been waiting for.”

As the rollout continues, the 10 000 Champions movement calls on businesses, funders, youth organisations, and government partners to join in scaling the programme nationally and across the continent.

This isn’t just a project — it’s a movement to build Africa’s future by investing in the generation that will lead it.

