SpaceSalad partners with Zapiro to launch presidential decision-making simulator game

SpaceSalad Studios, a multi-award-winning indie game studio, has collaborated with renowned editorial cartoonist Zapiro to launch Point of Order (P.O.O) Weekly, a groundbreaking presidential decision-making simulator game. Scheduled to be released ahead of South Africa’s upcoming general elections, P.O.O Weekly aims to educate, engage and empower young people while addressing the concerning trend of low voter engagement among South Africa’s youth.

P.O.O Weekly combines fun and education in a satirical and parody-style format, with gameplay based on real events and issues to educate players about the complexities of governance. It puts players in the shoes of a “newly-elected” president, empowering them to shape the future of their country through policy implementation. Every decision made in the game carries consequences, challenging players to navigate obstacles and defeat enemies to ensure their policies come to fruition. The question is: will players choose to do good for their citizens, or will they act in their own self-interests?

Thabo Tsolo, CEO and game designer at SpaceSalad Studios, shares the vision for P.O.O Weekly: “We’ve aimed to provide players with an engaging and interactive experience that educates them about political processes while promoting critical thinking and civic engagement. The game provides a realistic and immersive experience in which players navigate through various scenarios, make policy decisions, and address critical issues facing their country.”