SPAR Group Demonstrates Community Resilience in Thabazimbi Flood Crisis

When disaster strikes, two types of people emerge: those who wait for help and those who take action. Recently, the community of Thabazimbi faced devastating floods after incessant rains caused the local dam to burst, cutting off road links and isolating settlements. Amid the chaos, some local heroes, including Hannes Coetzee, the owner of Thabazimbi SPAR, stepped up to make a difference.

Mpudi Maubane, PR, Communications & Sponsorship Manager at The SPAR Group, recounts the events: “The people of Thabazimbi were hit hard by the floods. In such situations, waiting for authorities to mobilise can cost precious time. Fortunately, Thabazimbi has a proactive community who didn’t hesitate to act.”

Hannes Coetzee and others used off-road vehicles, canoes, and even helicopters volunteered by local owners to deliver essential supplies to stranded residents. “Our region was flooded by rains about three times heavier than usual,” says Coetzee. “Communities were cut off, and people urgently needed basic foodstuffs. We responded by donating hundreds of meal packs, delivered by helicopter to isolated areas.”

“Our efforts were all about strengthening our relationship with the communities we serve. Some businesses may say they care, but SPAR demonstrated through action that we genuinely do,” Coetzee adds.

The swift response by SPAR Thabazimbi highlights the strength of SPAR’s extensive network of approximately 2,500 stores across South Africa and the crucial role their independent owners play in their communities. “SPAR store owners live and trade within the communities they serve. Although SPAR has a Corporate Social Responsibility plan, many store owners supplement this with specific initiatives within their communities,” says Maubane.

This localised approach means SPAR stores can react swiftly to emergencies, often before more formal government-led programs can mobilize. “We don’t just have transactional relationships with our customers. When there is a dire need within a community, we are there to help, regardless of whether they are customers,” Maubane emphasizes.

Beyond emergency assistance, SPAR is committed to sustainable national initiatives, particularly in addressing food insecurity, which affects an estimated 15 million people in South Africa. SPAR supports several NGOs, including Operation Hunger, with financial aid and food donations. Additionally, SPAR collaborates with FoodForward SA, a leading food redistribution organization, to redirect surplus food to needy communities, thus reducing food waste and combating hunger. A great testament to our long term commitment to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry under our watch.

FoodForward SA connects surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers to food banks, ensuring safe, edible food reaches those in need. SPAR’s warehouses and distribution centers facilitate the sourcing, collecting, sorting, and storing of surplus food distributed to beneficiary organisations and school feeding programs, ensuring children receive nutritious daily meals.

Launched in 2016, the SPAR Rural Hub Programme supports small-scale farmers by integrating them into SPAR’s supply chain. The program provides training, resources, and market access, enhancing local food production and employment.

“As part of our sustainability journey, we are dedicated to reducing food waste and loss along our production and supply chains,” says Maubane. “Our focus is on increasing food utilisation and creating secondary food markets.”

Reflecting on South Africa’s Human Rights Month, Maubane concludes, “The most basic right is access to nutritious food. As a society, we must strive to ensure all South Africans have access to food. This is the surest way to build a healthy nation capable of competing on the global stage.”

SPAR’s actions during the Thabazimbi floods and their ongoing sustainability efforts underscore the company’s deep commitment to community resilience and sustainable development, setting a powerful example for other businesses to follow.

About the SPAR Group:

The SPAR Group Ltd (SPAR or the group) is a warehousing and distribution business listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in the Food and Drug Retailers sector. The group owns the SPAR retail brand in South Africa, Switzerland, South West England, Ireland and via joint venture in Sri Lanka, but, essentially, supports a network of independent retailers who trade under our brand through our distribution centres. SPAR carries the license rights from SPAR International which is present in 44 countries and has 240 distribution centres that serve 13 million customers every day. The SPAR Group Ltd, headquartered in Durban, South Africa, is present in nine countries, has 14 distribution centres and serves over 4 500 stores. For more, please visit https://thespargroup.com.