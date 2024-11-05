SPAR invites South Africans to create ‘A Christmas Like No Other’ for those in need

As the festive season approaches, The SPAR Group is calling on South Africans to help make this Christmas truly memorable for women and children in need. While many will gather with loved ones to enjoy festive feasts and summer fun, thousands of South Africans face the holiday season alone and without the comfort of a warm meal.

This Christmas, The SPAR Group is on a mission to change that – and needs your help. From now until 11 November, SPAR is inviting you to nominate a local NGO, charity, or safe home through the My SPAR Facebook page. Your chosen organisation could receive a special Christmas delivery from SPAR, bringing the joy of the festive season to those who need it most.

“Christmas is a time for giving and connecting with our communities, and SPAR is committed to making this season one of hope and joy for those who need it most,” said Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships Manager at The SPAR Group. “Through our pillars of nutrition and women empowerment, we aim to bring meaningful support to women and children, ensuring they experience A Christmas Like No Other. By providing nourishing food and essentials, we can make a real difference in the lives of those facing hardship and celebrate the spirit of Christmas together.”

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, The SPAR Group is also making it easy for shoppers to enjoy Christmas without breaking the bank. Visit your nearest SPAR for all your holiday essentials, from festive treats to family favourites, all at budget-friendly prices. With SPAR Rewards deals and convenient delivery from SPAR2U, shoppers can get everything they need to celebrate A Christmas Like No Other.

Join SPAR in creating a brighter Christmas for South Africans in need. Submit your nomination today and help spread the magic of the season. For more information, visit @My_SPAR on Facebook.

About the SPAR Group:

The SPAR Group Ltd (SPAR or the group) is a warehousing and distribution business listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in the Food and Drug Retailers sector. The group owns the SPAR retail brand, but, essentially, supports a network of independent retailers who trade under our brand through our distribution centres. SPAR forms part of SPAR International, which is present in 44 countries and has 240 distribution centres that serve 13 million customers every day.

The SPAR Group Ltd, headquartered in Durban, South Africa, is present in nine countries, has 10 distribution centres and serves 3 768 retail members through 14 store formats every day. For more, please visit www.spar.co.za or https://thespargroup.com

