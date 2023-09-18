Spark Schools Soweto has just been named as one of the top three schools in the world

Early this morning, T4 Education’s 2023 World’s Best Schools top three were announced, and SPARK Soweto, an independent facility, is one of the three shortlisted in the Community Collaboration category.

SPARK Soweto in Johannesburg earned one of the top spots for its collaborative approach to building a village for its young students based on SPARK’s core principles – Service, Persistence, Achievement, Responsibility and Kindness.

“I am profoundly honoured and humbled by our school’s recognition as one of the top 3 in the world. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire school community, including scholars, teachers, staff, parents, and supporters. We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence in education and ensuring that every student reaches their full potential. This nomination inspires us to reach even greater heights and continue making a positive impact on the lives of our students and society,” says Stacey Brewer, Co-founder and CEO of SPARK Schools.

SPARK Soweto opened in January 2019 and is the 20th school in the SPARK Schools network. It is located in the west of Soweto.

In June this year, T4 Education, in partnership with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express, revealed their 2023 top contenders under five categories: Community Collaboration; Environmental Action; Innovation; Overcoming Adversity; and Supporting Healthy Lives.

T4 is an internal education organisation which celebrates and encourages the efforts of schools around the world to empower the next generation. It focuses on new technologies and innovative practices to tackle the global sustainability issues affecting the world.

The Best School Prizes celebrate the enormous contributions schools make towards progress in society.

Nthambeleni Nyambeni, principal of SPARK Schools Soweto, explains some of the reasons behind her school’s global recognition, “We are committed to empowering Soweto, and its surrounds, through affordable education and resources, environmental care and hiring undergraduates from our community to help them grow from and with the community.

“We believe in making a real difference to the education sector in our country through our innovative approach to learning. Our model provides access to high-quality education at an affordable cost and provides globally competitive education to South African families who perhaps previously were unable to access it,” she says.

The ultimate winner of the T4 Education 2023 World’s Best Schools will be announced on November 4.

About SPARK

SPARK Schools is a network of private schools offering affordable, globally competitive education. Concerned by the state of South African education and committed to finding a solution, Stacey Brewer and Ryan Harrison co-founded SPARK Schools in 2012. They believed that an innovative approach could disrupt the crisis in South African education and dedicated themselves to creating a new model that would provide access to high-quality education for all.

SPARK Ferndale, the first school in the SPARK Schools network, opened in 2013 in Johannesburg. Since then, the network has expanded to serve more than 15,000 SPARK scholars at 24 schools in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

SPARK Schools’ purpose is to build a nation through high-quality, affordable education. They are society shapers, committed to nurturing scholars who are responsible, persistent, and kind and who positively contribute to South Africa’s future.

