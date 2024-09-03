Sports against Drugs, Substance Abuse, and Gender-Based Violence – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

If you can’t quit for a day, you can’t stop for a lifetime. One of the hardest things was learning that I was worth recovery. Sukuma Lutsha Development Centre Organization based at Sebokeng, recently organized an awareness campaign about Sports against drugs, substance abuse, and Gender Based Violence with different stakeholders. The event was hosted at Sebokeng Park Zone 11, 03 Wednesday July 2024.

Community members of Sebokeng came out in numbers at Park Zone 11 in support of the Youth who are involved in taking drugs and substance abuse that led to gender-based violence in the community.

The community of Sobekeng Zone 11 is concerned that it is out of control, and police are working hard together with the community and private companies to curb the use of drugs in society. This led the Centre to organize an awareness campaign to promote sports and recreation events, facilitate talent identification, and encourage the community to participate actively.

The lack of sports facilities and Youth programs led this young person to live an idle lifestyle and end up taking drugs. The message of the day was to encourage the Youth to take sports seriously and engage in Youth programs, join the local training facilities for healthy lifestyle and keep your mind free from negative stuff.

As a founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Luthando William Bottoman said,” We urge all members of the community to support awareness campaigns that promote sport and also to plead with parents at home to encourage their kids to adopt healthy lifestyle by joining nearby exercise groups within the community”.

It was a fun day and importantly, the community is prepared to continue to work with police and other stakeholders in fighting social illnesses and helping the Youth not to engage in substance abuse.

As a former drug addict Miss Thembekile Tshobeka said, ”Ever since I took part in this recovery programs, I’m a better person. Their aftercare programs helped me not to go back to drug use as I now have something to keep me busy and develop myself. I advised those I know to get involved in sports facilities so they would be healthy. It’s our duty to keep our community free of drugs and substance abuse.”

At the end of the program, community members were served with food and drinks.