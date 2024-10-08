Standard Bank and the Lincoln Mali Foundation have just scored a Try – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Not only do we have the best rugby team in the world, we’re also investing in the future generations to come.

Standard Bank and the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation held a celebratory send-off event for 22 young rugby players from the Eastern Cape on Friday. The youngsters are set to jet off to the UK for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It wasn’t clear-cut. They were selected from 528 boys and 24 schools from Gqeberha and Fort Beaufort, earning their places through a series of competitive games at the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament held earlier this year.

Accompanied by 4 officials, the players aged between 16 and 18, will embark on the UK tour hosted by Sevenoaks Rugby Football Club (SRFC), based in Kent, from 4 to 13 October 2024.

SRFC is paying it forward as well. The team and staff will be hosted by British families associated with the rugby club. Their opponents are Tornbridge, Sutton Valence, Brighton College, and Sevenoaks School.

Yolisa Koza, the Standard Bank Group Head of Brand Experience shed light on the significant role that the Mzwandile Mali tournament has on the development of local talent.

“We are proud to be partners with the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation and congratulate the foresight and passion of its founders. Our association with this sponsorship seeks to expand on our brand promise, by supporting and uplifting the communities in which we operate and that have contributed to our growth as a business.”

In preparation for the tour, the Mzwandile Mali XV and support staff engaged in two training camps sponsored by the Eastern Cape provincial Department of Sports, Arts and Recreation and the Atlas Foundation through Sevenoaks RFC.

Lincoln Mali, founder of the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation, also spoke at the event. “We launched this tournament 10 years ago and it has grown from inception to a powerful grassroots growth project that kids across the province look forward to annually. Standard Bank’s partnership in collaboration with other partners has allowed us to expand this tournament to reach more kids who would ordinarily not have access to opportunity,”

The UK High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, wished the boys good luck for their upcoming trip. “This is such a wonderful opportunity for the boys and the UK families hosting them. It is a privilege to have them showcase their talent at an important rugby club like SRFC, and really shows how the UK and South Africa can exchange talent while pursuing common interests in areas we are passionate about.”