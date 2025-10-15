Standard Bank Art Lab celebrates 40 years of SBYA— And It’s Throwing a Visual Arts Party Like No Other!- By: Tshidiso Masopha

By: Tshidiso Masopha

Grab your berets and put on your finest “I totally get modern art” face – the Standard Bank Art Lab is celebrating four fabulous decades of creativity with a brand-new blockbuster exhibition: SBYA Visual Art 1984 – Now (Standard Bank Young Artist).

This dazzling showcase, running from 14 October 2025 to 31 January 2026, takes over Standard Bank’s newest art playground at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, and promises a vibrant walk through South Africa’s visual art evolution – from protest to progress, paint to pixels.

40 Artists. 40 Years. 40 Reasons to Be Inspired

Curated by the ever-brilliant Dr Same Mdluli, Curator and Manager of the Standard Bank Art Gallery and Art Lab, the exhibition brings together works from some of the country’s most exciting artistic voices – all of whom have scooped the Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) Award for Visual Art over the past 40 years.

Dr Mdluli and her team have pulled masterpieces from the Standard Bank Corporate Collection, SABC Art Collection, Rupert Museum, Wits Art Museum, Johannesburg Art Gallery, and Iziko Museums – many of which are rarely on public display. Basically, it’s a treasure chest of South African art history, finally opened for everyone to enjoy. “This exhibition celebrates both the art and the artists who helped shape our creative landscape,” says Dr Mdluli. “It’s a rich and immersive journey through the 40-year legacy of the SBYA award — and a love letter to the power of artistic vision in South Africa.”

From Protest Posters to Powerful Portraits

Expect an emotional time-travel through South Africa’s social and political story. The exhibition captures the turbulence of the 1980s, the tension of the 1990s, and the hope that bloomed after democracy – all told through the eyes and hands of our greatest artists. You’ll spot the expressive drawings of William Kentridge (1987), the intricate works of Dianne Victor (1988), the stunning photography and installations of Mary Sibande (2013), Mohau Modisakeng (2016), as well as the masterful sculptures of Beth Diane Armstrong (2017) and the bold brushstrokes of Helen Sebidi (1989) and Blessing Ngobeni (2020).

More Than an Exhibition – it’s a Cultural Conversation

According to Dr Mdluli, this isn’t just a trip down memory lane – it’s a mirror reflecting who we are, who we’ve been, and who we’re becoming. “As South Africa gears up to host the G20 and B20, this is a perfect moment to shine a light on how the arts fuel not only imagination but also economic growth,” she adds.

A Legacy of Creativity

Yolisa Koza, Head of Brand Experience at Standard Bank Group, sums it up best: “This exhibition highlights our long-standing commitment to the arts — not just as an economic driver, but as the heartbeat of our shared culture. It’s about celebrating creative excellence and the youth who continue to push artistic boundaries.”

So, if you’ve ever wanted to witness four decades of South African art under one roof — from paint-splattered rebellion to contemporary brilliance — this is your moment.