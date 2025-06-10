Standard Bank launches The Standard Bank Art Lab where innovation, legacy, and art intertwine

Standard Bank is proud to announce the launch of The Standard Bank Art Lab, a new visual arts space located at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton City. The Art Lab is positioned as a space for collaboration, experimentation, and creativity.

Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank’s Group Chief Operating Officer, says, “For over four decades, Standard Bank has proudly supported the arts, a commitment deeply rooted in our purpose: ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth.’ The launch of the Standard Bank Art Lab marks an exciting extension of our arts portfolio – which includes the Standard Bank Gallery and Corporate Art Collection, the Standard Bank African Art Collection (jointly owned with Wits Art Museum), The National Arts Festival and Standard Bank Young Artists Awards.

“We’re thrilled to present this contemporary art exhibition at Sandton City, part of our Liberty2Degrees property portfolio. This space is designed to foster collaboration among artists, clients, and the wider community, all in support of a thriving creative economy,” adds Nienaber.