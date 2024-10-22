Standard Bank makes it a hat-trick of international recognition

Standard Bank, the biggest bank in Africa by assets, has once again won international recognition, this time from Forbes Magazine for being one of the World’s Best Employers. Standard Bank has been ranked 18th in the world, amongst the top 850 large multinational organisations. The Bank emerged as the highest ranked company from Africa and ranked 2nd in the Banking and Financial Services sector globally.

“Our people are at the heart of what we do. This recognition is a profound demonstration of the value our 50,000 employees place in our organisation. It’s phenomenal to be recognised as one of the World’s Best Employers for the second year in a row. In fact, we’ve greatly improved our standing given that we were ranked 130th in 2023,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group Chief Executive.

The World’s Best Employers are chosen each year by Forbes in partnership with Statista, based on independent surveys completed by employees in over 50 countries. Over 300,000 employee evaluations are considered, ensuring that the process is conducted independently and anonymously. This accolade comes on the heels of the Group being recognised as one of Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies and, for the second consecutive year, Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. “We will continue to empower our people to serve our clients with consistent excellence and to support inclusive and sustainable growth throughout Africa,” concludes Tshabalala.