Starving for Community Upliftment

New food ordering app puts the power in the hands of the community

Cape Town: Monday, 12 October 2020: Local food market app, Pekkish SA provides a platform that connects hungry Capetonians to their closest community kitchen. Those in search of authentic home-cooked meals and supporting local can do it all in one easy swipe and add to cart.

Whether you’re a busy mom on-the-run, or you can’t decide what to eat, the platform provides a solid list of 26 vendors ready to satisfy your cravings. There is something to suit every taste, from sweet treats and sushi to burgers and fresh produce.

With the unemployment rate currently sitting at 23.3 percent in South Africa, the app founders aim to alleviate the pressure on local households. For a mere R149 per month, any home kitchen can become a business.

“Food is what connects communities, and we wanted to offer locals a way to turn their passion into a business. Tough times have been made tougher by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pekkish SA enables new or existing kitchens to a larger customer market and the ability to expand their current client base,” says Faldiel Bassadien, Co-Founder of Pekkish SA.

Pekkish SA is easy to manage, track orders, income and provides a safe space for contactless payment. Pekkish SA is offering businesses a platform to make their cuisine and kitchens more accessible, as outlying areas in Cape Town are often forgotten by traditional delivery service providers.

“No mark-up to menu’s or percentage of turnover is taken from vendors, thus offering a transparent service that solves all logistical operations of their businesses. We offer the operations and logistical solution and the vendors focus on serving up goodness,” concludes Faldiel Bassadien, Co-Founder of Pekkish SA.

Starting in Cape Town, Pekkish aims to broaden its reach across South Africa in the coming months.