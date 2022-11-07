State Entities May Cease BEE in Tenders Immediately

National Treasury overwhelmed with more than 700 applications for preferential procurement exemptions in wake of Sakeliga’s ConCourt victory Sakeliga can today announce that owing to a five-year litigation battle against the Minister of Finance, BEE and local content requirements in public procurement have finally been scrapped. New regulations promulgated last week by the Minister of Finance in the wake of Sakeliga’s Constitutional Court victory against BEE in public procurement will enter into force on 16 January 2023 containing no BEE or local content requirements. Even the definition of “B-BBEE” has been removed from the regulations. More importantly – as Sakeliga will show in a report later this week – organs of state, including municipalities, do not even have to wait until 16 January 2023 to strip all BEE and local content requirements from their tender procedures. They are immediately free to commit themselves to normal value-for-money procurement only and are not subject to mandatory BEE or local content requirements.