Statement on the meeting between the African National Congress (ANC), the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the Afrikaner Leadership Network

On 7 May the African National Congress (ANC) met with the Afrikaner Leadership Network which includes the Solidariteit Movement, Solidariteit, AfriForum, the Afrikanerbond and SAAI, to discuss matters of common interest to our country.

The meeting was facilitated by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) which had held prior meetings with the ANC and the Afrikaner Leadership Network.

The respective parties held robust and frank discussions on various issues of national interest.

Today’s dialogue is a clear indication that as South Africans, we have a collective responsibility to address the challenges that our nation faces.

The parties have identified issues around which we are committed to find South African solutions, in the interest of a diverse and united nation.

On behalf of the Afrikaner Leadership Netwerk

Theuns Eloff

