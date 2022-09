“Statistics South Africa recorded a decline in the unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2021.

Significantly, their measurement shows that the actual number of people employed rose from 14.5 million people in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

This is an encouraging increase of much-needed jobs over the first half of this year.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa weekly letter 5 Sept