Stellenbosch NPO raises funds for winelands literacy / win fine wine and books for a year

Can you imagine having a 10 year-old daughter or son who is unable to read?

This is the gloomy reality for the majority of South African parents: 78% of Grade 4 children in South Africa cannot read for meaning. In other words, these children have spent at least four years at school and there is very little to show for it. This is especially alarming when one considers that an ability to read is vital if one is to progress through education system and become a high functioning adult.

The Western Cape fares the best of all the provinces, but the results are still bleak: 58% of our Grade 4 children cannot read for meaning. And when one bears in mind that this is an average figure, one realises that low literacy results are skewed heavily towards disadvantaged communities.

A major problem is that many people believe that a child’s education only starts in earnest when they go to school. Wrong!

Research from neuroscience indicates that a child’s brain is most sensitive to language stimulation between the ages of 3 and 5, however the majority of children are not being stimulated during this time. The net result is they start school behind and they never catch up. If they are unable to read by Grade 4 then they have a high probability of dropping out of school and are unlikely to ever find meaningful employment.

The Reach Trust, based in Stellenbosch, has made it their mission to solve this crisis. They have worked with the Western Cape Government and early childhood development (ECD) experts to design a literacy programme targeted at children BEFORE they get to school.

The programme helps both parents and teachers to stimulate children, using extremely simple yet practical activities. The content is presented in picture and audio format (to allow low literacy parents to also access the content) and is available in Afrikaans, isiXhosa and English. Once downloaded the application runs in offline mode, meaning there is zero cost to ongoing access of the application.

The programme has been introduced at over 100 ECD centres in the Western Cape, reaching nearly 2 000 children through their parents and teachers. But this is just a drop in the ocean. There are about 300 000 children aged between three and five in the Western Cape.

The Reach Trust is raising funds to enable them to run additional workshops for ECD teachers and parents, so that they can continue to target children aged between three and five to help address the literacy issue at the optimal time for brain development, hopefully making a meaningful contribution to these children and give them the best chance to unlock their learning potential when they get to school.

Win Fine Wine & Fine Books for a Year!

A campaign to support early childhood literacy

“Great is the fortune of those who possesses a good bottle, a good book, and a good friend.”

— Molière

We can’t help you with the friend, but we are offering you a chance to win a year’s supply of fine wine and fine books.

Buy a ticket in support of our early childhood literacy campaign and stand to win 12 cases of top South African wine as well as 12 books. Each book has been hand chosen by the wine makers and includes a personalised message from the wine maker describing why reading is so important to them and why the book they have chosen has special significance in their lives.

The main prize is worth over R30 000 and includes cases of wine from:

Bartinney, Beaumont, Beyerskloof, De Morgenzon, Hogan, Joostenberg, Kanonkop, Miles Mossop, Mulderbosch, Newton-Johnson, Raats, and Thelema.

Each ticket costs R250 and we are aiming to sell 2 000 tickets. Plus if you purchase 4 tickets or more, you will be entered into a bonus draw to win an additional 6 bottles of wine and 6 books judiciously selected by the Reach staff.

Which takes us back to the opening quote about great fortune: if you happen to be the lucky winner of fine wine and books for a year, you could start your own book club! That may go some way to helping you increase your friendship circle after all… #justsaying.

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/57730-a-years-supply-of-fine-wine-books-buy-your-tickets-for-a-chance-to-win/#/

Most importantly though, the proceeds from the fundraising will go towards The Reach Trust’s projects promoting early literacy in the Cape Winelands. Our aim is to ensure that all children are reading competently by Grade 4.

What happens at the parent workshops? The workshops are designed to achieve two broad objectives:

Provide parents with a practical guide to how the brain develops. Help them to understand that early stimulation is vital to unlock their child’s potential. And show them the simple things they can do to stimulate their child.

Help parents to download a smartphone application that provides daily tips and prompts to help the parents stimulate their children. We also invite local ECD centres and crèches to attend and provide the teachers or practitioners with access to the application.

Parents receive food and refreshments, as well as an educational “goodie bag” with resources to help stimulate their children.

The emphasis is on strengthening the relationship between parent and child and helping parents appreciate the critical role they play in supporting their child’s development.

Your contribution will go a long way towards helping establish quality early literacy foundations in young children and giving them the best chance of achieving a good level of education and becoming highly productive members of society.

For more information please contact:

Nicci Cloete Annette: 078 563 8152 nicci@thereachtrust.org

Andrew Rudge: 071 241 1325

andrew@thereachtrust.org

Bank details for EFT:

Bank: FNB

Account: The Mxit Reach Trust

Account number: 62434550085

Account type: Cheque

Branch code: 200-610

Please email POP to nicci@thereachtrust.org

