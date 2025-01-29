Stepping Stone Palliative Care Services honours the memory of one of its bravest young patients, 15-year-old Silvio Batista

03 AR GENERAL Memorial Fundraiser SM2
TEASER: Stepping Stone Hospice is hosting a memorial fundraiser to honour young Silvio Batista’s memory, who had a rare condition, to assist children like Silvio who desperately need care.
H1: Help honour the memory of young Batista
H2: Stepping Stone Hospice hosts Memorial Fund in honour of late young patient
Stepping Stone Palliative Care Services has found a heart-warming way to honour the memory of one of its bravest young patients, 15-year-old Silvio Batista, by launching an online crowdfunding Memorial Fund.
The initiative aims to support other young patients and their families, continuing Silvio’s legacy of compassion and generosity. He recently passed away after receiving exceptional care at Stepping Stone Hospice Children’s Unit for at least five weeks.
Silvio, who passed away just after Christmas last year after a brave fight against a rare disease, was known for his unwavering spirit.
Born blind and deaf, Silvio was diagnosed with CHARGE Syndrome, a rare syndrome caused by a genetic disorder that affects many areas of the body. CHARGE is an abbreviation for several of the features common in the disorder: coloboma, heart defects, choanal atresia, growth retardation, genetic abnormalities, and ear abnormalities.
Children diagnosed with the syndrome have a 70% chance of being alive five years after diagnosis, as statistics have recorded. However, young Silvio lived to defy all odds.
The brave youngster was known for his infectious smile and courageous spirit. His presence touched the lives of many around him. Throughout his journey, the dedicated staff at Stepping Stone provided unwavering support and compassion, ensuring that Silvio experienced comfort and dignity.
In an effort to meaningfully celebrate his life and support the hospice that provided comfort and care during the final weeks of his journey, a Memorial Fund has been established through BackaBuddy.
The Children’s In-Patient Unit in Raceview houses up to 10 young patients (aged 0 to 18) facing life-limiting illnesses, offering them specialized care and support.
The state-of-the-art homely facility has a profound impact on children suffering from terminal illnesses, their families, and the community.
Providing much-needed support
The memorial fund created in Silvio’s memory, who was laid to rest on January 4, will greatly assist children like Silvio who desperately need palliative care.
The fund also aims to raise much-needed financial support for Stepping Stone Hospice Children’s Unit to continue offering high-quality care to other children and families facing similar challenges.
“We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary care and love that the hospice provided to our son. We believe this memorial fund is a way of giving back and ensuring that other families receive the same support and comfort during their most difficult times,” said Wilson, his father.
Sr Margi Bollman, Stepping Stone Hospice’s care services manager, said every child deserves the love and care they can give. She said Silvio’s condition is one of many examples of the types of conditions that require palliative care.
“Silvio should have been referred to a palliative team at birth; that is ideal. We got involved when things were not going well, and he needed more one-on-one care than he was able to get where he was or at home. We allowed Silvio to be himself, and we adapted our care to his needs. The memorial fund will assist more children like Silvio who need care,” she said.
The community is invited to contribute to Silvio’s Memorial Fund through BackaBuddy.
Donations will go directly to Stepping Stone Hospice to support their mission and help them continue their vital work. The Batista family hopes that this Memorial Fund will not only help raise funds but also bring the community together to celebrate the youngster’s life.
For more information on how to generously contribute to this Memorial Fund, contact Stepping Stone Palliative Care Services at 010 442 5059.
About Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services
- Who are we?
Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services is a community-driven non-profit organisation in the greater Alberton area of Ekurhuleni, serving Alberton residents and surrounding areas. We are the only Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) 5-Star accredited hospice in Gauteng. We provide specialist palliative care to those experiencing the impact of life-limiting illness.
Since the inception of Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services, we have provided care to approximately 3 800 patients and counselled approximately 35 000 bereaved family members. We have at least 43 volunteers who assist us with fundraising events in order to keep our doors open. We receive very little government funding and rely mostly on donations.
Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services currently offers an In-Patient Unit with 8 (eight) rooms and Home-Based Care Services caring for 130+ community patients on a monthly basis. We aim to meet our patient’s physical, psychological, spiritual and social needs, and also to support their families through this experience and bring solace to those grieving the death of a loved one. Our palliative care is offered by a team of doctors, professional palliative-trained nurses, therapists, social workers, spiritual counsellors and volunteers.
- Our story
Stepping Stone Hospice is a legacy organisation inspired by real life events of a brave young woman. Her name was Vicky Bruce, daughter of our CEO, Tersia Burger, who was born with a rare and degenerative connective Tissue disorder, Osteogenesis Imperfecta. By her 3rd birthday, Vicky had suffered 41 fractures. At the age of 28 she had life-changing, experimental back surgery that went wrong, leading to 81 abdominal surgeries over a period of 10 years.
Vicky’s suffering was horrific and filled with excruciating pain, total loss of dignity and helplessness. Tersia tried to access hospice care for her child but sadly Vicky was not accepted by surrounding hospices as she did not have a diagnosis of cancer or AIDS.
Five months before Vicky’s death, Tersia eventually managed to secure help from Hospice Wits for her child. Immediately Vicky’s quality of life improved. Through efficient pain and symptom management Vicky was able to spend a lot of time with her two sons and parents. She was able to watch the boys play sport and go out for milkshakes.
Two months before her death in January 2013, Vicky asked her mother to start a hospice in Alberton so “no-one will suffer the way I did”.
On the 1st of January 2013, Stepping Stone Hospice started operating out of Tersia’s home in Alberton. Vicky was our first patient and our first death. She died on the 18th of January 2013, knowing that her dying wish had been fulfilled and that the only criteria of being accepted in the facility is the diagnosis “life limiting illness”.
- Aspirations
Going forward and depending on funding, we wish to to renovate and extend an existing building to create a new hospice in-patient unit for Alberton residents and greater surrounding areas.
This project aims to address the growing need for comprehensive end-of-life care in our community by providing a state-of-the-art facility that offers comfort, dignity, and specialized medical support to patients and their families. The proposed project also aims to address community development, workforce enhancement and healthcare improvement.
We will build a 14-bed adult hospice facility at 14 Glen Albyn Street, Raceview, Alberton. Our current facility in 15 Heidelberg Road, New Market Park in Alberton, which only accomodates eight beds, is limited in capacity and outdated in infrastructure, which hampers our ability to deliver the high-quality care that our patients deserve.
The proposed renovation and extension will include the addition of private patient rooms, a family lounge, a quiet room, nurses’ station, utility room, medicine room, and upgraded medical equipment. These enhancements will not only improve the quality of care but also create a more welcoming and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones.