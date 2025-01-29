Stepping Stone Palliative Care Services honours the memory of one of its bravest young patients, 15-year-old Silvio Batista

03 AR GENERAL Memorial Fundraiser SM2

TEASER: Stepping Stone Hospice is hosting a memorial fundraiser to honour young Silvio Batista’s memory, who had a rare condition, to assist children like Silvio who desperately need care.

H1: Help honour the memory of young Batista

H2: Stepping Stone Hospice hosts Memorial Fund in honour of late young patient

Stepping Stone Palliative Care Services has found a heart-warming way to honour the memory of one of its bravest young patients, 15-year-old Silvio Batista, by launching an online crowdfunding Memorial Fund.

The initiative aims to support other young patients and their families, continuing Silvio’s legacy of compassion and generosity. He recently passed away after receiving exceptional care at Stepping Stone Hospice Children’s Unit for at least five weeks.

Silvio, who passed away just after Christmas last year after a brave fight against a rare disease, was known for his unwavering spirit.

Born blind and deaf, Silvio was diagnosed with CHARGE Syndrome, a rare syndrome caused by a genetic disorder that affects many areas of the body. CHARGE is an abbreviation for several of the features common in the disorder: coloboma, heart defects, choanal atresia, growth retardation, genetic abnormalities, and ear abnormalities.

Children diagnosed with the syndrome have a 70% chance of being alive five years after diagnosis, as statistics have recorded. However, young Silvio lived to defy all odds.

The brave youngster was known for his infectious smile and courageous spirit. His presence touched the lives of many around him. Throughout his journey, the dedicated staff at Stepping Stone provided unwavering support and compassion, ensuring that Silvio experienced comfort and dignity.

In an effort to meaningfully celebrate his life and support the hospice that provided comfort and care during the final weeks of his journey, a Memorial Fund has been established through BackaBuddy.

The Children’s In-Patient Unit in Raceview houses up to 10 young patients (aged 0 to 18) facing life-limiting illnesses, offering them specialized care and support.

The state-of-the-art homely facility has a profound impact on children suffering from terminal illnesses, their families, and the community.

Providing much-needed support

The memorial fund created in Silvio’s memory, who was laid to rest on January 4, will greatly assist children like Silvio who desperately need palliative care.

The fund also aims to raise much-needed financial support for Stepping Stone Hospice Children’s Unit to continue offering high-quality care to other children and families facing similar challenges.

“We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary care and love that the hospice provided to our son. We believe this memorial fund is a way of giving back and ensuring that other families receive the same support and comfort during their most difficult times,” said Wilson, his father.

Sr Margi Bollman, Stepping Stone Hospice’s care services manager, said every child deserves the love and care they can give. She said Silvio’s condition is one of many examples of the types of conditions that require palliative care.

“Silvio should have been referred to a palliative team at birth; that is ideal. We got involved when things were not going well, and he needed more one-on-one care than he was able to get where he was or at home. We allowed Silvio to be himself, and we adapted our care to his needs. The memorial fund will assist more children like Silvio who need care,” she said.

The community is invited to contribute to Silvio’s Memorial Fund through BackaBuddy.

Donations will go directly to Stepping Stone Hospice to support their mission and help them continue their vital work. The Batista family hopes that this Memorial Fund will not only help raise funds but also bring the community together to celebrate the youngster’s life.

For more information on how to generously contribute to this Memorial Fund, contact Stepping Stone Palliative Care Services at 010 442 5059.

About Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services