Steps Toward Hope: Thousands United to Fight Cancer in Eastern Cape

Over 15 000 participants in the 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by ISUZU MOTORS South Africa, walked to create lasting change for thousands of cancer patients in the Eastern Cape.

The event raised essential funds to support the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) house in East London, St Bernard’s Hospice in East London, and St Francis Hospice in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga area.

The proceeds will go directly to improving services and expanding resources for those in need. The CHOC House was the largest beneficiary of this year’s walk. A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to constructing a new, state-of-the-art kitchen and cold storage facilities. This upgrade will enable CHOC House to continue to ensure healthier meals, and improved food storage for the children and families they serve.

CHOC estimates the new facilities will serve healthy meals to hundreds of children, teenagers, and their families a year, providing vital support during one of the most difficult times in their lives.“You can’t heal a hungry child,” says CHOC chief executive officer Hedley Lewis.”This new kitchen will enable us to serve more families with greater efficiency and care, ensuring that every child and teenager battling cancer has the nutrition they need for their fight. “This is a crucial step in making the CHOC House a truly supportive space for families across the region”.

St Bernard’s Hospice in East London is also benefiting, with wheelchairs, medical equipment, and mobility aids such as shower chairs and commodes, all of which are essential for improving the quality of care for patients. These supplies will directly impact the comfort and mobility of patients, enabling the hospice to support over 500 patients on a monthly basis. “These donations will help us continue to offer the highest quality care to those who need it most. The equipment will give our patients greater mobility, dignity, and comfort during their treatment,” says St Bernard’s Hospice resource developer Pamela Rala.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, St Francis Hospice will expand its reach in the greater Kouga region by acquiring two vehicles that will increase its ability to visit patients and their families. The funds will also support new marketing materials and educational booklets to raise awareness of the services offered. This will enhance their capacity to provide care to hundreds of patients a year.

“The new vehicles will allow us to reach patients in remote and under-serviced areas more effectively, working toward a future where no one is left behind. “Our capabilities to serve will increase dramatically, helping us to support more families in need,” Carol Botha, Director of St Francis Hospice.

The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, entering its 27th year in 2025, continues to grow thanks to the unwavering support from walkers, corporate sponsors, the provincial government, and the local municipalities.

Lesley Geyer, Marketing Manager at Algoa FM says, “This event has become more than just a walk; it’s a movement. Year after year, the generosity and commitment of our community shows just how powerful we can be when we walk together for a common cause. The success and growth of the event are a testament to the power of community support and long-term corporate partnerships.”

As a long-term presenting partner, Isuzu Motors South Africa has played a crucial role in making this event a success, furthering its commitment to supporting communities across the Eastern Cape.

“We are proud to be part of an initiative that brings hope and tangible support to families affected by cancer,” Celestin Ndhlovu is Vice President: Planning, Marketing & Corporate Affairs at ISUZU MOTORS South Africa.

“For us at ISUZU, the Big Walk for Cancer is an opportunity to take action and raise awareness whilst also celebrating the lives of those affected by cancer. It’s an honour to walk alongside such dedicated individuals and organizations in our community working towards a healthier future for all.

The next Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by Isuzu MOTORS South Africa, will take place on Saturday, 25 October 2025, continuing the tradition of support and solidarity for cancer patients across the Eastern Cape.

