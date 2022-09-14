Steven Bartlett, The Youngest Dragon to Ever Grace The Den

By Tshidiso Masopha

The youth of South Africa are proving to be genuine trailblazers.

Steven Bartlett is the newest and youngest addition to the wave-making BBC show Dragons’ Den. For over ten years the BBC’s smash show has invested millions in budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas. However, the judging panel has always had an accumulated age of over 300 years-old.

Steven Bartlett has broken new ground by becoming a dragon, effectively becoming the face of a Dragon’s Den show marketed to a younger viewership. The 28 year-old announced to his over 1.2 million social media followers (many of which consist of inspired South Africans) that he’ll be a part of the show’s 15 year legacy.

The Den’s business tycoons have closed 276 deals with 1000 entrepreneurs worth a combined £22 million.

Steven Bartlett is a highly polished entrepreneur and a more than worthy addition to the Den’s judging panel, having been the founder and CEO of Social Chain – a JSE listed social media firm. Bartlett has also been featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 and been awarded accolades at the Black British Business Awards. He started the business in his parent’s house at age 22.

Barlett told the BBC he’s been watching Dragons’ Den since he was just 12 years old and that he hopes to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. “I hope to give a new generation of aspiring young and specifically under-represented entrepreneurs opportunity to follow in my footsteps,” he said.

Steven Bartlett is the star of yet another inspirational South African youth story and is another one of our country’s most coveted exports. We’re certain that beyond being the youngest Dragon to ever invest, he’ll inspire many more South Africans.