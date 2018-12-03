Strawberry Lips Donates to PinkDrive

Strawberry Lips hands over donation to PinkDrive

In 2018, Strawberry Lips partnered with breast cancer awareness movement PinkDrive in a show of support for the educative initiative. Strawberry Lips, is a delectable liqueur made with real cream, laced with premium gold tequila and an unmistakable signature strawberry flavour.

In September, Strawberry Lips made a public pledge to donate a portion of every bottle sold within the month of October, towards PinkDrive. At the end of October South Africa’s number one strawberry-flavoured cream liqueur was able to raise in excess of R90 000, superseding the initial target.

On 29 November Strawberry Lips Marketing Manager Vanessa Nel, handed over the funds to PinkDrive. Noelene Kotschan, CEO and Founder sincerely thanked Strawberry Lips for including PinkDrive in their initiative. “I am humbled by Strawberry Lips’ goodwill during breast cancer awareness month. PinkDrive relies on the support of corporate organisations and individuals and this contribution of R100,000 will assist us to continue to deliver our free cancer screening services to the medically uninsured. This financial support will go a long way, thank you”.

“We are so pleased to have been able to partner with an initiative like this and humbled by the support we received from every person who purchased a bottle of Strawberry Lips in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We had a target and are thrilled to have been able to exceed that target for a great cause,” commented Nel.

Since Spar Tops was the group with the highest Strawberry Lips sales contribution during October, the cheque handover took place at the Spar South Rand Office on 29th November 2018.

About PinkDrive

PinkDrive is the indispensable, tangible breast cancer organisation powering South Africa’s first-and-only mammography, educational units. Aimed at women of all ages, PinkDrive believes that “Early Detection Will Help Prolong a Life.”

In October Strawberry Lips hosted PinkDrive for a breast cancer screening at the Western Cape DGB plant in Wellington and another at DGB’s Gauteng depot in Midrand on 23rd November. The purpose of this being to raise more awareness about breast cancer and to encourage and empowers South Africans to take responsibility for their health by doing a self-breast examination and take note of any changes in their breast.

Follow Strawberry Lips on social media:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/StrawberryLipsTequila/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SL_SweetBeats