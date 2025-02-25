Strengthen Families and Safeguard Vulnerable Children

A strong, loving family is the foundation of a child’s well-being. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, nurturing home, where they can develop into independent, resilient individuals who contribute positively to their communities. But for many children, this reality is far from reach.

At Childline Gauteng, we work tirelessly to heal and protect vulnerable children and families through our specialized professional services. Our counsellors do everything possible to help in the healing of our people, through: listening to their hurt and anger; searching for solutions; preventing the escalation of family problems and violence; activating child protection services when children are in life threatening circumstance; and, providing overnight care in emergencies at our Sunlight Safe House.

For 38 years, we have been a beacon of hope—available 24/7 for children and families in desperate need. But we can’t do this alone. Your donation ensures that no child faces hardship alone. Help us continue building strong, loving families by making a contribution today.

Childline Gauteng would be pleased to assist our valued friends and partners to save tax. Did you know that by donating to us before the 28th February 2025 you will enjoy a tax benefit, as we are a registered SARS Public Benefit Organisation. On receipt of funds, we will issue you with a SARS 18A certificate to include in your annual SARS returns. Donate now and help us give every child a happy ending. Please see bank details for Childline Gauteng: FNB – Parktown code: 250455 | Cheque account: 50390033823

Website