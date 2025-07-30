Strong wave of resurgence at SA’s ports – By Kabelo Khumalo

By: Kabelo Khumalo

SA’s ports handled more than 100,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in week 16 of the current financial year, matching levels last seen in 2017/18.

A noticeable improvement was reported across the board, including at the crown jewel in Transnet’s port portfolio, Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2).

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) CEO Jabu Mdaki says the port system moved 101,295 TEUs in the week under review, not far off the current single week record of 101,871 TEUs, a performance he believes will be sustained.

Mdaki said in an exclusive interview with Business Day that TPT had invested heavily in new equipment to improve efficiencies.

“We are investing R4bn in new equipment in the current 2025/26 financial year ending April 2026. Last year TPT invested R3.4bn. This year alone we have already taken delivery of a ship-to-shore crane in Gqeberha at our Gqeberha Container Terminal,” Mdaki said.

“We took delivery of 20 straddle carriers in Durban at Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 in March. More than 40 forklifts have been delivered at the Cape Town and Durban container terminals. We await the delivery of components for a total of four ship-to-shore cranes later this year, among other things.”

DCT2 is Transnet’s biggest container terminal, handling 72% of the Port of Durban’s throughput and 46% of SA’s port traffic. About 48% of SA’s citrus exports are loaded at DCT2. The terminal received 980 refrigerated containers via rail since the beginning of the season in April.

“While we are only in the first half of the season, this is roughly 16% higher than the entire 2024 season of 846 railed containers,” said TPT’s GM for commercial and planning, Michelle Van Buren Schele.

Mdaki said Cape Town is on course to take delivery of 28 new rubber-tyred gantries, while 47 haulers and 47 trailers have already been delivered. Two weeks ago the port handled 19,931 TEUs, surpassing its weekly target by double digits. Year to date the terminal is 28%

