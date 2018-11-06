Student of the year award up for grabs – interested?

Student of the Year 2018: Will it be you? R65,000 up for grabs!

It’s that time of the year again. Adzuna is on the hunt for South Africa’s top student, and to the winner of the global event, there are some amazing spoils to be won!

Adzuna’s Student of the Year competition has been a great opportunity for graduates to stand out from the crowd since 2012, and this year won’t be any different.

Entries are evaluated on criteria such as professional and academic achievements, volunteer work, life experiences and entrepreneurship. Three finalists are selected for each country before the international team of judges whittles the selection down to one finalist per country.

Enter here now!

South African students making waves across a global completion pool

In 2016, Myric September won the GOTY award, flying the SA flag high while competing against thousands of entries across 16 countries worldwide. The South African graduate’s response perfectly sums up what this opportunity is worth. “It’s hard to describe how I feel! I’m super excited and happy right now… Maybe one day this will be the start where I look back and realise that I started making it.”

What are the prizes?

A VERY attractive cash prize

The winner of the Student of the Year 2018 will walk away with a super impressive cash prize of £3,500 (go ahead and calculate that in Rand!). You can spend your prize money on whatever your heart desires, whether it’s an interview outfit for that unbeatable first impression, paying off some of your student loans, or even getting a business idea up and running.

Work experience

In addition to a great cash prize, you’ll also be given a chance to do an internship at a top company where you’ll gain some invaluable experience.

Career booster package

Adzuna’s Student of the Year 2018 winner will receive one-on-one mentoring sessions and access to the CV clinic to help them take the next step, or leap, in their career. The winner also gets up to R3,000 to spend on courses of their choice at a wide range of service providers including Udemy and Webgrowth.

The fine print