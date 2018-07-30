Students to graduate after a R2.5 million donation

30 July 2018 – Over 100 disadvantaged students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) will now be able to graduate after a R2.5 million donation from the FNB Fund.

The donation will settle the outstanding fees and enable the students to receive graduation certificates which declare them eligible for work opportunities. CPUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo says he is encouraged by the Fund’s willingness to assist needy students.

“A donation of this magnitude makes a huge difference to the lives of the 106 students who are now able to enter the world of work armed with their qualifications. This donation bolsters our Vision 2030 ambitions which aims to advance our fundraising and brand building efforts,” says Dr Nhlapho.

Howard Arrand, Chairman of the FNB Fund says, “education is one of the key focus areas for the FNB Fund, from Early Childhood Development to Tertiary education. We believe that empowering young minds with skills is essential to creating a knowledge-based economy and shaping future leaders.”

“Our motivation to play a meaningful role in our developing economy has contributed to growing the number of students that graduate from higher learning institutions in South Africa and we are immensely proud of the achievement of these students,” concludes Arrand.