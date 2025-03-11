Sun International uplifts education around the country tallying nearly R3.5 million – JHB, DBN, CT & NW

Hospitality group’s socio-economic development donations tally nearly R3.5 million

Hospitality group Sun International continues to champion education as one of their socio-economic development focus areas, changing lives for schoolchildren around the country with continued donations and infrastructure improvements that amounted to almost R3.5 million at the start of 2025.

In Diepsloot, Soweto, 100 learners from schools in the area gathered at the education NGO Khensani Collections Centre to receive donations of stationery and sporting items worth R89 000. “Many learners from Diepsloot are from disadvantaged backgrounds and are unable to afford basic essentials to equip them for school,” said Heidi Edson, Sun International’s Group SED Specialist. “Sun International’s SED team assisted with donations of sporting items as well as books, scientific calculators, school bags and stationery to help them kickstart their academic year with sufficient resources and ignite their passion in learning new sports not traditionally played in rural communities such as cricket.”

Sun International Central Office’s stationery donation to Khensani Collections Centre in Diepsloot

In Durban, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom helped keep young women in school with a donation of washable, reusable sanitary towels to 500 learners at Mountview Secondary School, worth R184 500. “Palesa Pads are eco-friendly as they can be used for up to five years, saving money for learners and their families and helping to keep these girls at their desks,” said Sibaya’s Marketing Manager, Raksha Gunpath. At Fairbreeze Secondary School, 203 shiny new school shoes worth R63 000 were handed out in February to school children in a continuation of work done by Sibaya in the wake of last year’s tornado which destroyed homes in the area. “We hope this donation will improve these learners’ self-images and dignity,” said Sibaya’s General Manager, Virath Gobrie.

Two no-fee primary schools in Cape Town, Norwood Central and JS Klopper, received stationery worth R366 000 from GrandWest. Almost 800 learners from Grade R to Grade 3 at the two schools, located in impoverished areas, benefitted from the donation. “In addition, we also noted future improvements which we can assist with such as kitchen and classroom refurbishments,” said Chrissy Dyers, SED Officer at GrandWest.

Before The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town closed for extensive renovations on 15 February, hotel staff identified two schools in need within their communities. Cypress Primary in Bridgetown and Inkanini Primary in Khayelitsha received a total of 143 pairs of shoes. “As a person who grew up in rural areas, I believe that there is no greater experience than to wear a brand-new pair of shoes,” said Asanda Maku, a Table Bay Hotel waitress. “Many of the underprivileged children at Inkanini wear broken school shoes or other shoes, and for some, it was their very first pair of new shoes, restoring their hope, confidence and dignity.”

In Rustenburg, learners at Itumeleng Secondary School and Tswaidi Secondary School returned for the new school year to sparkling new ablution facilities donated by Sun City. “We identified a critical need for improved ablution facilities at these schools and are happy to contribute to improved basic human rights for hygienic amenities,” said Sun City’s SED and Community Engagement Manager Tebogo Mokgejane.

Edson said Sun International’s educational focused aligned with government priorities of uplifting education in the hope of creating brighter futures for children in disadvantaged communities.

